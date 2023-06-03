Knicks All-Star Julius Randle has arthroscopic surgery on left ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle has undergone arthroscopic surgery on the left ankle that the All-Star forward injured late in the regular season and then again in the playoffs. The New York Knicks said Randle had the procedure Friday and that he would resume basketball activities later this summer. Randle had started the first 77 games of the season before spraining the ankle on March 29 in a victory over Miami. He sat out the remainder of the regular season, then returned for the Knicks’ playoff opener against Cleveland. Randle limped off after spraining the ankle again in the Knicks’ Game 5 victory in Cleveland to win the series.

