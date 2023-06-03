Lionel Messi bids farewell to Paris amid boos

Lionel Messi didn’t care about the boos in his final game for Paris Saint-Germain as the French league champion lost to Clermont 3-2. Disrespectful PSG supporters booed Messi when the Parc des Princes announcer read his name on a warm evening. A few minutes later, Messi walked onto the field with a smile on his face, holding his three children’s hands before the team photo and kissing them on their foreheads before kickoff. Messi has helped PSG win its 10th and 11th French leagues and the French Champions Trophy. He’s notched 32 goals and 35 assists in all competitions across the two seasons. But he’s leaving and not saying yet where he’s going.

