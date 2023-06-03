Man City’s Gundogan scores inside 13 seconds for quickest goal in an FA Cup final

LONDON (AP) — Ilkay Gundogan has scored the quickest goal in FA Cup final history to give Manchester City the lead against Manchester United inside 13 seconds. The Germany midfielder later netted in City’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Wembley Stadium. Gundogan took the kickoff and was soon sending a dipping volley past United goalkeeper David De Gea. The BBC, which is broadcasting the game in Britain, timed the goal at 12.91 seconds. The previous fastest goal in a final was by Louis Saha after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 final against Chelsea. It is the 142nd FA Cup final.

