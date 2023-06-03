Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Oregon State-LSU regional game postponed by inclement weather

KTVZ
By
Published 8:19 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The NCAA tournament baseball game between Oregon State and LSU scheduled for Saturday night in the Baton Rouge Regional has been moved to Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Daylight Time.

A lightning storm delayed the elimination game between Tulane and Sam Houston in the seventh inning with Sam Houston leading 7-2. That game was delayed by more than three hours and it was unsure when it might resume. The delay lasted long enough to ensure that the Oregon State-LSU winner’s bracket game would not be able to start before an NCAA-mandated deadline.

According to the NCAA host operation manual, regional games must begin by 11 p.m. local time.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content