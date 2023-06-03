Penn gives Ivy League an NCAA regional finalist for 2nd year in row; No. 2 Florida faces tall task

Penn has given the Ivy League a team in an NCAA Tournament regional final for the second straight year. The Quakers held off Samford 5-4. Another surprise team Oral Roberts beat Washington 15-12 to extended its nation-best win streak to 20 games. Texas Tech beat No. 2 national seed Florida 5-4. That leaves the Gators a loss away from getting eliminated on their home field for a third straight year. Six other national seeds are in the loser’s bracket and two others have been eliminated. No. 1 Wake Forest beat Maryland 21-6.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.