Pilchard pitches Santa Clara past Arizona , 9-3 after weather delay at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Cade Pilchard started and pitched six scoreless innings to earn Santa Clara a 9-3 win over Arizona in an elimination game in the Fayetteville Regional that was delayed by a lengthy bout with inclement weather. Weather postponed Saturday’s nightcap, a winner’s bracket game between host Arkansas and TCU. That game must be played Sunday before Santa Clara (36-19) will know who it plays: the loser of the game between the Razorbacks and the Horned Frogs.

