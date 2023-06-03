Skip to Content
Realmuto hits tiebreaking HR, helps Phillies snap losing streak with 4-2 win over Nationals

By HARVEY VALENTINE
WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2 to snap a five-game losing streak. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Josh Harrison each had two hits for the Phillies, who began the day tied with the Nationals for last place in the NL East. Philadelphia used seven pitchers in a bullpen game. Dylan Covey worked two innings for the win and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his eighth save. Washington starter MacKenzie Gore went six innings and gave up three runs and nine hits. He struck out six without a walk.

