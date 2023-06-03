Red Sox sign OF Rob Refsnyder through 2024, with team option for 2025

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox signed outfielder Rob Refsnyder to a one-year contract for the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025, the team announced before Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 32-year-old Refsnyder signed with the Red Sox as a minor league free agent on Dec. 1, 2021, and then re-signed as a major league free agent on Nov. 9, 2022. Refsnyder has a team-leading .408 on-base percentage with a .284 average and 17 RBIs in 33 games.

