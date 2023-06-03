Revolution, NYCFC play to scoreless draw

NEW YORK (AP) — Djordje Petrovic saved five shots in goal for the New England Revolution, Luis Barraza had two saves for New York City FC and the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. NYCFC (4-7-5) had won the last three at home against New England (7-3-6) in all competitions entering play. The Revolution posted a 4-3-2 record through their first nine road matches in the series. NYCFC had lost two straight at home and avoided losing three home matches in a row for the first time. Still, the club fell to 0-6-2 in its last eight matches in all competitions. The Revs snapped a three-match run of conceding three goals, going 0-1-2 over the stretch.

