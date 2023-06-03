Russians in Stanley Cup Final trying to focus on hockey amid country’s war in Ukraine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Russian players left playing in the Stanley Cup Final say they’re focused on hockey and not their country’s war in Ukraine. Florida goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky says he has not thought about not being able to bring the Stanley Cup home to Russia if he wins it. Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev is not worried about that being four wins away from another NHL championship. Barbashev spent his day with the Cup in Moscow in 2019 after winning it with St. Louis. The players say they’re far more worried about the final than politics.

By W.G. RAMIREZ and STEPHEN WHYNO Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.