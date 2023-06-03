Ryan Blaney joins pole sitter Kyle Busch on front row for NASCAR Cup Series race

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Ryan Blaney qualified on the front row Saturday alongside pole sitter Kyle Busch for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. The two will lead the field to green on Sunday. Blaney is coming off a victory on Monday night in the rain-rescheduled race at Charlotte. It snapped his 59-race winless streak. Busch was in contention for the win a year ago but finished behind eventual winner Joey Logano. A sellout crowd of about 60,000 is expected Sunday for the second trip by NASCAR’s top series to the St. Louis area. But with temperatures expected to hit the mid-90s by the afternoon start, it could be a grueling day for drivers and fans alike.

