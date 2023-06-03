Smith, Sinclair lead Portland Thorns past rival OL Reign 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Sophia Smith and Christine Sinclair scored for the Portland Thorns in a 2-0 rivalry win over OL Reign. The National Women’s Soccer League match was part of a doubleheader with the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers at Lumen Field in Seattle. The Houston Dash earned its fourth win of the season with a 2-0 victory against the Orlando Pride. An early goal from Kristen Hamilton was all the Kansas City Current needed to beat the North Carolina Courage. Trinity Rodman and Savannah DeMelo exchanged goals in a 1-1 draw between the Washington Spirit and Racing Louisville.

