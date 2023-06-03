Spectacular debut: Rose Zhang shoots 66 to take lead into Mizuho Americas Open finale

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang moved into position to win in her professional debut, shooting a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open. The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It’s nothing new for the 20-year-old from California who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college, with many viewing it as a sign of things to come. Cheyenne Knight, Atthaya Thitikul and Aditi Ashok were tied for second.

