Spectator dies from fall during River Plate match

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A spectator has died from a fall at Estadio Monumental during an Argentine Primera Division match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia on Saturday. River Plate says “a supporter jumped into the void” from one of the upper sections and “died immediately.” The club adds “no violent situation took place around him” and “within 30 minutes the stadium had been completely emptied.” River Plate says local authorities are investigating the case. The referee suspended the scoreless match as soon as he was informed of the incident.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.