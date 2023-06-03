Vegas goalie Adin Hill makes highlight-reel stick save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made perhaps the save of the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender reached back and extended his stick to keep Florida’s Nick Cousin from scoring. Hill got his blade in front of the puck just in time early in the second period to keep the score tied. The heroics by the journeyman goalie-turned-starter was reminiscent of the stop made by Washington’s Braden Holtby in Game 2 of the 2018 final in Vegas that became known as the save after the Capitals won the Cup. Hill’s save even happened at the same end of the ice.

