Wetherholt, Sauve home runs power West Virginia past Ball State 13-5 in Lexington Regional

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — J.J. Wetherholt drove in four runs, Logan Sauve drove in three, and West Virginia rolled past Ball State 13-5 in an elimination game at the Lexington Regional. Wetherholt belted a three-run home run in the third and Sauve added a two-run shot in the fourth as the Mountaineers took a 7-5 lead. Ball State scored one in the second inning and four players had RBI singles in the third, but the Cardinals were shut down the rest of the way. WVU relievers Aidan Major and Noah Short allowed one hit and one base runner over the final six innings. Major struck out eight in five innings and Short finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

