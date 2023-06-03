Will Brennan’s rare homer against Sonny Gray gives Guardians a 4-2 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Will Brennan hit the first homer allowed this season by Sonny Gray in the seventh inning and Logan Allen pitched six strong innings for the Cleveland Guardians in a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Twins. Steven Kwan added a solo homer in the ninth for Cleveland. Allen allowed a leadoff homer to Jorge Polanco in the first and then settled in, giving up seven hits and two runs. Emmanuel Clase earned his MLB-leading 18th save. Gray gave up a season-high 10 hits and tied a season high with three runs allowed, including Brennan’s homer. Gray was the only pitcher in the majors with enough qualifying innings to not allow a homer this season.

