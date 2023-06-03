Yankees’ Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular running catch in the eighth inning. Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it. Judge hung onto the ball, and Max Muncy tagged up and advanced to second for the Dodgers, who trailed 5-3.