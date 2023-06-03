Yankees’ Judge knocks open bullpen door while making running catch

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge knocked open the door of the visiting bullpen at Dodger Stadium while making a spectacular running catch in the eighth inning. Judge might have saved a run for the Yankees with his sprinting catch on J.D. Martinez’s liner into the right field corner. The AL MVP made the catch an instant before running into the bullpen door, which came partly open when he hit it. Judge hung onto the ball, and Max Muncy tagged up and advanced to second for the Dodgers, who trailed 5-3.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.