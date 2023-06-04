Adrian Houser pitches 7 innings as Milwaukee Brewers beat Cincinnati Reds 5-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched seven sparkling innings and Andruw Monasterio hit his first career homer, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds. Victor Caratini also went deep as Milwaukee won for the fourth time in five games. The NL Central-leading Brewers also clinched their first road series win since they swept a three-game set at Seattle from April 17-19. Houser allowed six hits, including Jake Fraley’s seventh homer in the seventh. Cincinnati dropped its fourth straight game. Reds right-hander Ben Lively was charged with five runs and six hits in seven innings in his first loss since May 19.

