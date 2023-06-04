Alex Palou wins Detroit Grand Prix in IndyCar’s return to downtown track

DETROIT (AP) — Alex Palou started and finished first in the Detroit Grand Prix on Sunday, winning his second IndyCar race in less than a month and for the sixth time of his career. The Spaniard won the Indianapolis Grand Prix in May. He led 74 of 100 laps on Detroit’s new street course and went ahead for the last time on lap 77. He stayed in front after Will Power made a move that didn’t pan out as he made contact with Scott Dixon on lap 91. Palou pulled away in his Honda with five laps left and Power finished second in his Chevrolet.

