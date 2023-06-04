Alonso’s long wait for 33rd F1 win goes on after disappointing Spanish GP

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — The prospect of Fernando Alonso ending a decade-long wait for his 33rd Formula One win in front of thousands of fans at his home race proved too good to be true. Alonso turned in his worst performance of the season on Sunday when the two-time former world champion finished the Spanish Grand Prix in seventh place, one spot behind Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll. Spanish fans had packed the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hoping to witness their idol finally return to the top of the podium. The last time Alonso won was on the same track back in 2013 with Ferrari when he claimed victory No. 32. He also won the Spanish GP in 2006 with Renault.

