Arkansas tops Santa Clara in elimination game, 6-4, earns TCU rematch at Fayetteville Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jared Wegner and Kendall Diggs each homered and Arkansas beat Santa Clara 6-4 in an elimination game at the Fayetteville Regional. Arkansas advances to a rematch with TCU on Monday. The Horned Frogs walloped Arkansas earlier Sunday, 20-5, to send the Razorbacks into the elimination game with Santa Clara. A TCU win Monday earns them the regional championship and its berth in the super regional. The top-seeded Razorbacks must beat TCU twice to claim the crown and advance.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.