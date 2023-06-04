Arraez’s RBI infield single in 8th lifts Marlins over A’s and series sweep

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Oakland Athletics 7-5 to complete a three-game sweep. Joey Wendle doubled against A’s reliever Austin Pruitt to lead off the inning, then advanced on Jacob Stallings’ single. Stallings took second on right-fielder Ramon Laureano’s throw to the plate as Wendle remained at third. One out later, Arraez hit a hard smash against Sam Moll that went off second baseman Aledmys Diaz’s glove and drove in Wendle to give Miami a 6-5 lead. The A’s lost their 14th straight on the road. Yuli Gurriel had three hits and Garrett Cooper went deep for the Marlins. Tanner Scott (4-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Dylan Floro closed with a perfect ninth for his sixth save.

