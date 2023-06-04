Belt hits tiebreaking homer in 7th, Blue Jays sweep Mets 6-4

NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Belt broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 6-4 for a three-game sweep. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep for the Blue Jays, who blew a four-run lead but quickly recovered. Toronto has won four straight and six of seven. Tommy Pham hit two of New York’s four solo homers. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte also connected for the Mets, who fell back to .500. They completed a 3-3 homestand that started with a three-game sweep of Philadelphia. Nate Pearson gave up Alonso’s major league-leading 21st homer and Marte’s tying drive in the sixth before Toronto regained the lead against Dominic Leone.

