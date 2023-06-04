Copper, Williams help Chicago rally from 19-down to beat New York 86-82

NEW YORK (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points and Courtney Williams added 12, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to help the Chicago Sky rally to beat the New York Liberty 86-82 in the second meeting between the teams in three days. The Sky were down 19 early in the third quarter before rallying and taking the lead midway through the fourth. Breanna Stewart had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead New York, which saw its four-game winning streak snapped.

