Díaz’s RBI single turns into Little League homer, MLB-best Rays beat sloppy Red Sox 6-2

BOSTON (AP) — Yandy Díaz’s sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League homer, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the sloppy Boston Red Sox 6-2. Josh Lowe, Luke Raley and Díaz each had two hits for the Rays, who are 6-1 against AL East rival Boston this season. Alex Verdugo had two doubles, a triple and scored twice for the last-place Red Sox. Rays rookie starter Taj Bradley gave up two runs and six hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

