HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Makenzy Doniak scored 44 seconds into the second half and the San Diego Wave went on to beat Gotham in the National Women’s Soccer League on Sunday. Doniak came into the match as a second-half substitute and promptly scored off a pass between two defenders from Jaedyn Shaw, who was also subbed in at the half. It was the Wave’s third straight shutout on the road.

