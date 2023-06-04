Golden Knights know from experience Game 1 victory doesn’t ensure win over Panthers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights were flying high after Game 1 in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. They just beat Washington and believed they were en route to the championship. Then reality hit in a big way. The Capitals won the next four games. It’s a memory that has stuck with the six original Knights and Chandler Stephenson, who was on the Capitals at the time. That experience could be vital after the Knights opened this year’s Stanley Cup Final with a 5-2 Game 1 victory on Saturday over the Florida Panthers.

