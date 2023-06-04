Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore finds rhythm at right time to start Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Without a goal all playoffs, Shea Theodore found the net just when the Vegas Golden Knights needed it. With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final tied at 1 midway through the second period, Theodore took a pass at one side of the blue line, skated to the other side, circled back to dangle Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair and move into the slot before firing a wrist shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was vintage Theodore. And it came at a critical juncture. Theodore’s goal ignited the crowd and, more importantly, his team. He also had an assist in Vegas’ series-opening 5-2 victory Saturday night, which was something of a show of redemption for the 27-year-old defenseman.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.