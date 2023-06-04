Guardians DFA struggling RHP Plesac to make room for McKenzie’s return

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have designated right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac for assignment in the process of returning Triston McKenzie to the rotation. McKenzie was activated from the 60-day injured list to make his season debut in Minnesota. That meant the Guardians needed an opening on the organization’s 40-man roster. Plesac was the odd man out. He had a 7.56 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Columbus after being sent down last month.

