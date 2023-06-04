Guardians top Twins 2-1 to split series, as McKenzie sizzles with 10 Ks in debut

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Triston McKenzie tossed five scoreless innings in his injury-delayed season debut, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 for a split of the four-game series. McKenzie had 10 strikeouts and only one baserunner, a two-out single by Michael Taylor in the third. Cleveland scored two runs in the seventh. Josh Naylor hit an RBI double and scored on Andrés Giménez’s triple. Twins starter Joe Ryan pitched 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball. The Twins matched their season high with 16 strikeouts. Willi Castro homered in the eighth to cut the lead to 2-1.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.