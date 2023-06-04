Haas principal Steiner reprimanded, apologizes for calling race stewards ‘laymen’

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has been reprimanded by the FIA for calling the race stewards at last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix “laymen” after he disagreed with their decision to penalize one of his drivers. The reprimand will not incur a penalty or fine. Steiner apologized to stewards in a meeting on Saturday. He made that apology public in a statement released by Haas on Sunday before the Spanish GP. Steiner attracted the attention of race officials when he said earlier this week that “we still have laymen deciding on the fate of people who invest millions in their careers.”

