Hovland delivers clutch putts and wins Memorial in playoff
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Viktor Hovland is a playoff winner at the Memorial. The Norwegian star made a clutch birdie on the 17th hole and a big par on the 18th hole for a 70. That got him into a playoff with Denny McCarthy. Hovland won with a 7-foot par. McCarthy had not made bogey all day until the 18th hole twice, in regulation and in the playoff. He was trying to win for the first time. Hovland now has four PGA Tour victories. This was his first on American soil. Scottie Scheffler finished third. He statistically dominated tee-to-green and couldn’t buy a putt.