Ibrahimović: It’s time to say goodbye to soccer

MILAN (AP) — Veteran AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimović has announced his retirement from soccer in an emotional night at San Siro. Ibrahimović is out of contract with the club at the end of the season and Milan had already announced there would be a special ceremony after its match against Hellas Verona to bid farewell to the 41-year-old. He struggled to hold back the tears as he announced his retirement. Ibrahimović scored 93 goals in 163 appearances over two spells at Milan. He returned in January 2020 and helped Milan win the Serie A title last year. But he has struggled with injuries and only made four appearances this season.

