TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Simon Gregersen struck out six of the 10 outs he recorded to close out Indiana State’s 11-8 win over Iowa to win the Terre Haute Regional championship and earn a berth in the super regionals. Indiana State (44-15) knocked Iowa into the elimination round with a 7-4 win Saturday night and the Hawkeyes earned the rematch by out-lasting North Carolina 6-5 in 13 innings earlier Sunday.

