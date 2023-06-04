León beats LAFC again, claims 1st CONCACAF Champions League title

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lucas Di Yorio scored in the first half and Club León secured its first CONCACAF Champions League title with a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC. León won the first leg of the final 2-1 in Mexico on Wednesday night, and the Liga MX club thrilled its thousands of visiting supporters with another solid effort at LAFC’s daunting BMO Stadium. LAFC won both the Supporters’ Shield and the MLS Cup last fall, but fell short of an unprecedented treble for an MLS club.

