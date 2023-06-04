Lester’s 1st career hit helps Wells, Orioles beat Giants 8-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Josh Lester drove in two runs with his first major league hit during his season debut, and Tyler Wells won for the first time in his last four starts as the Baltimore Orioles beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3. James McCann reached base three times for Baltimore, including his third home run. Adley Rutschman added two hits and Ryan Mountcastle drew a bases-loaded walk to help the Orioles to their 13th series victory of the season. A year ago, Baltimore didn’t win its 13th series until July 13. Blake Sabol hit a two-run homer for the Giants. A day after being shut out for the second time in five games, the Orioles jumped on starter Anthony DeSclafani early and batted around in the third inning.

