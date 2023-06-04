Man United in limbo as uncertainty over sale of club affects Ten Hag’s planning

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United co-owner Avram Glazer didn’t give any update about the potential sale of the storied club when attending the FA Cup final on Saturday. The fans need some answers and so does United manager Erik ten Hag so he can plan better for the offseason. United only lost 2-1 to Manchester City at Wembley Stadium but there was a gulf between the teams. The Glazer family is weighing up whether to sell the club to Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani or British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe or remain in place by selling a minority stake or take up other funding options. Ten Hag has decisions to make on the futures of David De Gea and Harry Maguire.

