McKibbin holds off German challenge to win European Open for 1st tour victory

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Tom McKibbin has held off a German challenge to win the European Open in his debut season on the European tour. The 20-year-old from Northern Ireland started the final round as one of six players tied for the lead at 6 under par. He went on to win his first title on the tour by two shots on 9 under overall. McKibbin finished his round of 3-under 70 with birdie on the par-five 18th after missing an eagle putt. Marcel Siem and Maximilian Kieffer were both bidding to become the first German in 15 years to win a tour event on home soil. They shared second place along with French player Julien Guerrier.

