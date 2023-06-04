Morikawa withdraws from final round of Memorial with back spasms

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Collin Morikawa is out of the Memorial. The two-time major champion was two shots out of the lead but felt back spasms during a pre-round exercise routine. Morikawa says he tried to hit about 10 balls on the range but could barely hit a 9-iron some 95 yards. Morikawa says he’s never had that happen. He says he’s not overly worried about missing the U.S. Open in 10 days. He was going for a second win at Muirfield Village. Morikawa won the Workday Charity Open in 2020. That was held a week before the Memorial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

