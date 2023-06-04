NCAA champ Zhang becomes 1st LPGA Tour winner in pro debut in 72 years, wins Mizuho in playoff
By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang became the first LPGA Tour winner in her pro debut in 72 years, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open with a par on the second hole in a playoff against Jennifer Kupcho on Sunday. The last female player to win in her pro debut was Beverly Hanson, who edged Babe Zaharias to take the Eastern Open in 1951. Zhang shot a 2-over 74 Sunday and squandered a chance to win the LPGA event on the 72nd when she missed an 8-foot par saver after making at least a half dozen in a gritty final round performance.