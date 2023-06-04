No. 1 Wake Forest dominant, joins Oral Roberts and 7 others moving on in NCAA Tournament

No. 1 national seed Wake Forest completed one of the most dominant runs through an NCAA Tournament regional and joined eight other teams advancing to super regionals. The Demon Deacons beat George Mason 15-1 in the final in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and outscored their three opponents by a combined 48-7. Oral Roberts became the eighth No. 4 regional seed since 2006 to reach super regionals when it beat Dallas Baptist 6-5. No. 7 Virginia, No. 14 Indiana State, No. 15 South Carolina, No. 16 Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and Oregon also wrapped up regionals.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.