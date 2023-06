Carlos Alcaraz likes to watch replays of his best shots, faces Stefanos Tsitsipas at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has broken a tie with rival Rafael Nadal by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the record 17th time. Djokovic was never truly in trouble during a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday. Djokovic is closing on bettering Nadal in a more prestigious category: Grand Slam singles championships. Both currently sit at 22. Djokovic will face No. 11 Karen Khachanov next. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets and now plays No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka beat Sloane Stephens at night to reach the quarterfinals. Elina Svitolina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Muchova also advanced.

