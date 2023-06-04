Skip to Content
Rich Hill keeps Cardinals off balance into 7th, Pirates complete 3-game sweep with 2-1 victory

Published 11:05 AM

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill kept the St. Louis Cardinals off balance in his longest start of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 victory. The 43-year-old Hill (5-5) allowed just four hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six. Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run single in the first was all the offense Pittsburgh needed as the Pirates extended their winning streak to five. Andrew Kninzer hit his seventh home run of the season for St. Louis. The Cardinals have dropped five of six.

