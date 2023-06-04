Rich Hill keeps Cardinals off balance into 7th, Pirates complete 3-game sweep with 2-1 victory
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill kept the St. Louis Cardinals off balance in his longest start of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 victory. The 43-year-old Hill (5-5) allowed just four hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six. Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run single in the first was all the offense Pittsburgh needed as the Pirates extended their winning streak to five. Andrew Kninzer hit his seventh home run of the season for St. Louis. The Cardinals have dropped five of six.