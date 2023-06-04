Rich Hill keeps Cardinals off balance into 7th, Pirates complete 3-game sweep with 2-1 victory

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rich Hill kept the St. Louis Cardinals off balance in his longest start of the season and the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep with a 2-1 victory. The 43-year-old Hill (5-5) allowed just four hits in 6 2/3 innings, walking three and striking out six. Ji Hwan Bae’s two-run single in the first was all the offense Pittsburgh needed as the Pirates extended their winning streak to five. Andrew Kninzer hit his seventh home run of the season for St. Louis. The Cardinals have dropped five of six.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.