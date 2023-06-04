Robinson sparks rally with big 4th quarter, Heat beat Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals

DENVER (AP) — Duncan Robinson didn’t take a shot through three quarters. The Miami Heat forward was simply saving his best for when his team needed him most. Over a nearly two-minute spurt in the fourth quarter, Robinson scored all of his 10 points in helping rally the Heat to a 111-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Robinson’s surge helped turn an 83-75 deficit into a 88-85 lead that Miami wouldn’t relinquish in tying the series at one game apiece. Game 3 is Wednesday night in Miami.

