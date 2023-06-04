Rogers leads Tennessee past Oklahoma St, into Women’s College World Series semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Ashley Rogers threw a complete game, and No. 4 seed Tennessee defeated No. 6 Oklahoma State 3-1 to qualify for the Women’s College World Series semifinals. Tennessee’s ace returned to the circle after not playing in a loss to Oklahoma on Saturday. She gave up one run on four hits and struck out four. Tennessee advanced to play Florida State on Monday. The Lady Vols need to win twice on Monday to advance to the best-of-three championship series. It is the Lady Vols’ best World Series showing since finishing as runner-up to Oklahoma in 2013.

