Rosario’s grand slam caps Braves’ 8-5 comeback win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — Eddie Rosario hit a grand slam off Miguel Castro with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5. Arizona led 5-4 heading into the ninth after Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer and Corbin Carroll connected for a solo shot. Castro opened the inning by walking Michael Harris II, and Ronald Acuña Jr. lined a single before stealing second. Castro then struck out Matt Olson and intentionally walked Austin Riley to load the bases. Castro appeared as if he might escape the jam after getting Travis d’Arnaud out on a soft liner, but Rosario just cleared the wall in right.

