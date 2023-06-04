Schwarber, Ellis homer twice as Phillies beat Nationals 11-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a pair of three run homers, Drew Ellis hit his first two home runs of the season, and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 11-3 to take the rubber game of the series. J.T. Realmuto went deep for the second day in a row for the Phillies, who finished a 4-6 road trip. Schwarber broke open a 2-1 game with his first homer, in the sixth, and closed the scoring in the ninth. Ellis, who began the day with one Major League home run, hit a solo shot in the fifth and a two-run homer in the seventh.

