Storm has 10 Ks, Southern Miss uses big 9th inning to stay alive at Auburn Regional

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Justin Storm pitched 5 2/3 innings of scoreless relief with 10 strikeouts and Southern Miss exploded for eight runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat Pennsylvania 11-2 at the Auburn Regional. Southern Miss has won three straight elimination games to force a decisive rematch with the Quakers for the regional title and a trip to the super regionals. Penn had its 10 game win streak snapped. Carson Paetow hit an RBI triple and then scored on a throwing to give Southern Miss the lead for good in the sixth inning. Storm didn’t allow a hit until Jarrett Pokrovsky hit a two-out double in the ninth and Ryan Taylor followed with a groundout to end the game.

