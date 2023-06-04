Wilson scores 27 with 10 boards, Parker hits 2 late FTs as Aces beat Fever, improve to 6-0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Candace Parker made two free throws with 24 seconds left and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Indiana Fever 84-80 to extend its franchise record for consecutive wins to open a season to six games. Las Vegas used an 11-1 run capped by a Chelsea Gray’s three-point play that made it 72-all with 4:03 to play. Aliyah Boston made the second of two free throws for Indiana to make it 80-all with 47.1 to go but Parker’s foul shots put the Aces in front for good. Kelsey Mitchell made 5 of 6 from 3-point range and led Indiana (1-4) with 22 points but missed an open potential tying layup in the closing seconds.

